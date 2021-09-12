Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Grows Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin makes up about 2.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $9,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $306,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,261,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,222,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $366.16 and a 200-day moving average of $371.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

