Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $10.26 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.6% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 42.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,004,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,441,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,609 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,730,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,664 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,690,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,175,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth about $191,090,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of JNJ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.97. 6,696,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,391,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $439.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.09.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

