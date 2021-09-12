Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $16.83 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,426,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,394,920. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

