Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Granby Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 54,168 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after buying an additional 82,396 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The stock had a trading volume of 17,921,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,306,869. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

