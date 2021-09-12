Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $6.55 Million Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after purchasing an additional 370,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,273,000 after purchasing an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.83. 3,107,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,347,438. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.33 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.84.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

In other news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $799,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,739.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,849 shares of company stock worth $8,150,192 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

