Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $9.43 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.4% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $9,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,342 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

NYSE:DIS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $184.12. 5,572,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,259,023. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $117.23 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $334.57 billion, a PE ratio of 301.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $178.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.54.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

