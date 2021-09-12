Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Increases Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Twitter comprises 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Twitter by 142.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 101,222 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 14.0% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 42,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 3.7% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 946,542 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after buying an additional 33,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,025,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,361,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.35. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TWTR shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,888 shares of company stock worth $5,512,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

