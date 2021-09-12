Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Purchases Shares of 64,873 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 64,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.7% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,894,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,645. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

