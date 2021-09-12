Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,875 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,454 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $4,365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 385,208 shares of company stock valued at $38,359,887. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.20. The company had a trading volume of 32,560,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,093,840. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

