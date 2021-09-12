Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,367,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of DKNG traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,536,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.19. DraftKings Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 57,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $2,985,395.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,014,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,374,509.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,645,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,846,031 shares of company stock worth $258,220,455 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.