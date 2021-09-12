Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Raises Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,077 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $4,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total value of $637,263.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.05, for a total value of $87,633.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,733.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,879 shares of company stock worth $3,655,001. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDOC stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $142.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,756. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.74 and a 1 year high of $308.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.75.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

