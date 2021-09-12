Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Takes $4.80 Million Position in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,343 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,796,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter worth about $116,346,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 59.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,310 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,442,000 after buying an additional 1,150,272 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,530,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,432,000 after buying an additional 478,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 375.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,594 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,518,000 after buying an additional 470,991 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 6.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $453,021,000 after buying an additional 442,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

BBL traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.40. 2,191,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,298,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.34. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 118.69%.

Several brokerages have commented on BBL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.99.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

