Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 231,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 61,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 182.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,228,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 794,141 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,845. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.99 and its 200 day moving average is $115.01.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.