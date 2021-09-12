Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,198.93

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,198.93 or 0.02614715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $86.32 million and $3.13 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00134461 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005204 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.41 or 0.00635528 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00019850 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00048175 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014439 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance (CRYPTO:BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Buying and Selling Beefy.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

