BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $346.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $351.99 on Friday. BeiGene has a 1-year low of $219.20 and a 1-year high of $388.97. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.19 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $312.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.47.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The company had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene will post -12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BeiGene news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.93, for a total transaction of $382,555.08. Also, insider Lai Wang sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.48, for a total transaction of $164,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 363,725 shares of company stock worth $54,608,208. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in BeiGene by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in BeiGene by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BeiGene by 205.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 77,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 60.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

