Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.09% of Belden worth $1,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Belden by 195.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 27,308 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 22.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 686,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,450,000 after acquiring an additional 123,795 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Belden by 55.0% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 107,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Belden alerts:

BDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at $2,870,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.33. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. Belden had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.56%. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.27%.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.