Belt (BELT) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25.90 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt has traded 83.4% higher against the dollar. Belt has a market capitalization of $71.12 million and approximately $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Belt alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00074463 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.35 or 0.00131551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.53 or 0.00184266 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.71 or 0.99888625 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.45 or 0.07284154 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.74 or 0.00960786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003031 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Belt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.