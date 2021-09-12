Belt Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $65.78 Million (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $65.78 million and $2.38 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.47 or 0.00022751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt Finance has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.72 or 0.00075411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00131152 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.86 or 0.00184327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,002.03 or 0.99926748 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.33 or 0.07290710 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $444.45 or 0.00965438 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Belt Finance Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 6,280,521 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

