Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,127.00

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $5.27 million and $47,127.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $1.25 or 0.00002761 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00062582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00154129 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00014109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00043814 BTC.

About Benchmark Protocol

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 8,272,946 coins and its circulating supply is 4,233,584 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Buying and Selling Benchmark Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.