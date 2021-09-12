BENQI (QI) Market Capitalization Achieves $63.17 Million

BENQI (CURRENCY:QI) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. BENQI has a market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of BENQI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BENQI coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BENQI has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00079071 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00128202 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.29 or 0.00181308 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45,730.72 or 1.00762446 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,301.23 or 0.07273894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $422.30 or 0.00930488 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002989 BTC.

BENQI Coin Profile

BENQI’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,692,000 coins. BENQI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QiSwap is a fully decentralized protocol that automatically provides liquidity for QTUM based on automated market-making (AMM) algorithms. “

Buying and Selling BENQI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BENQI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BENQI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BENQI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

