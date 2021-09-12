Berry Data (BRY) Price Down 11.6% This Week

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $325,950.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00127655 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.79 or 0.00181659 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,867.89 or 0.99649524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.03 or 0.07193744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.68 or 0.00909891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

