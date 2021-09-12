Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) and Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) Head to Head Analysis

Long Blockchain (OTCMKTS:LBCC) and Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Long Blockchain alerts:

Long Blockchain has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Choice has a beta of -0.96, suggesting that its share price is 196% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Long Blockchain and Better Choice’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Better Choice $42.59 million 2.74 -$59.33 million ($1.21) -3.26

Long Blockchain has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Choice.

Profitability

This table compares Long Blockchain and Better Choice’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Long Blockchain N/A N/A N/A Better Choice -46.28% N/A -85.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.6% of Better Choice shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Long Blockchain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Long Blockchain and Better Choice, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Long Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Choice 0 0 3 0 3.00

Better Choice has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 103.05%. Given Better Choice’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Better Choice is more favorable than Long Blockchain.

About Long Blockchain

Long Blockchain Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces and distributes iced tea in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink iced tea under the Long Island Iced Tea brand. It also provides lemonade, a non-alcoholic ready-to-drink functional beverage under The Original Long Island brand name; and aloe juice under the ALO Juice brand. In addition, the company focuses on the exploration and investment in Blockchain technology business. Further, it offers loyalty, incentive, reward, and gift card programs to a range of corporate and consumer brands. Long Blockchain Corp. was founded in 2011 and is based in Farmingdale, New York.

About Better Choice

Better Choice Co., Inc. is an animal health and wellness company. The firm sells dog food, cat food, and treats under the Halo and TruDog brands, which are focused on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food. Its brands include Trucut, Bona Vida, Orapup, Rawgo, and TruDog. The company was founded on January 3, 2001 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Long Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Long Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.