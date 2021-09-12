Beyond Finance (BYN) Trading Down 26% Over Last Week

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 12th. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $6.43 million and $264,975.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001605 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 26% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00074348 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00130887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00183705 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,821.60 or 0.99931111 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,336.90 or 0.07277350 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $435.53 or 0.00949841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003040 BTC.

About Beyond Finance

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beyond Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

