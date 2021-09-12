BIDR Trading 0.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, BIDR has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. BIDR has a market capitalization of $15.68 million and approximately $18.33 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BIDR coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00075766 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.94 or 0.00130300 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83.73 or 0.00182032 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.90 or 0.07280481 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,874.74 or 0.99731358 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.06 or 0.00945827 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003021 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

