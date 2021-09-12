Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Stake Cut by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $8,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in Bilibili by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Bilibili by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 457,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,707,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Bilibili by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BILI stock opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.58 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.57. Bilibili Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.40 and a 12 month high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC lowered their target price on Bilibili from $140.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.75.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

