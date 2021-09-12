Binance USD (BUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Binance USD has a total market capitalization of $12.46 billion and $5.08 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00063433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00158864 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044254 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002016 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,468,092,358 coins. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

