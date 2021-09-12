BinaryX (BNX) Price Tops $16.94

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market cap of $22.62 million and approximately $760,779.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $16.94 or 0.00037432 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001742 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00007967 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $421.25 or 0.00931058 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX (BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,219,261 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,426 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

