Bintex Futures (BNTX) Price Hits $1.15 on Top Exchanges

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $115,945.56 and approximately $146,942.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be bought for $1.15 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00073337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00128252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00181780 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,184.76 or 1.00052441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,295.03 or 0.07296177 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00936582 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

