BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCAB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital started coverage on BioAtla in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $21,677,011.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 33,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,335,079.04. Following the transaction, the president now owns 368,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,690.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 666,538 shares of company stock worth $26,416,542. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in BioAtla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 511.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla stock remained flat at $$37.91 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 288,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,622. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.00. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

