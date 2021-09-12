Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $9,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock opened at $299.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $468.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

