Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Biomerica in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

BMRA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.54. The stock had a trading volume of 24,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,414. The stock has a market cap of $56.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of -0.68. Biomerica has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $8.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Biomerica during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 2,200.0% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biomerica by 53.4% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

