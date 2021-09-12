BioPassport Token Hits Market Capitalization of $18.17 Million (BIOT)

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0352 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 41.8% higher against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $18.17 million and $1.13 million worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00063755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.65 or 0.00162965 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00014577 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044749 BTC.

About BioPassport Token

BioPassport Token (BIOT) is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

