Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) versus Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Financial Analysis

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) and Sasol (NYSE:SSL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Birchcliff Energy and Sasol, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Birchcliff Energy 0 0 10 0 3.00 Sasol 0 0 1 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.60%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than Sasol.

Volatility and Risk

Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sasol has a beta of 3.82, suggesting that its share price is 282% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.5% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Sasol’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.23 -$43.16 million N/A N/A Sasol $14.29 billion 0.69 $639.24 million $2.80 5.54

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than Birchcliff Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Birchcliff Energy and Sasol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76% Sasol N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats Sasol on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam. The Exploration and Production International segment develops and manages oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The Base Chemicals segment involves the marketing of commodity chemicals based on the group’s upstream Fischer-Tropsch, ethylene, propylene and ammonia value chains. The Performance Chemicals segment markets commodity and differentiated performance chemicals. The Energy segment sells and markets liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity. The Group Functions segment includes the head office and centralised treasury operations. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.