Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $186,748.34 and approximately $172.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,387.31 or 1.00096506 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.00 or 0.00074974 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008907 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.83 or 0.00879581 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.84 or 0.00440725 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.87 or 0.00312886 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00075445 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005902 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,430,755 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.