bitCNY (BITCNY) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.66 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One bitCNY coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.38 million and $3.66 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00074681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.47 or 0.00132003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.40 or 0.00184241 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,881.19 or 1.00161047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,340.34 or 0.07292145 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.13 or 0.00963006 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003045 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY launched on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

