BitCoal Trading Up 99.7% Over Last 7 Days (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 99.7% against the US dollar. BitCoal has a market cap of $37,245.56 and $43.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoal coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $254.44 or 0.00552782 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitCoal

BitCoal is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

