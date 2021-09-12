Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $351.14 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and $351.14 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be purchased for approximately $222.79 or 0.00480649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,351.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01410119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00339279 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00043474 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002880 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000967 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

