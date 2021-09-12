Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.49 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $12.14 billion and $5.49 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $644.45 or 0.01429054 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,096.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.97 or 0.00483336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.91 or 0.00341292 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00046633 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002898 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,844,175 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

