Bitcoin Classic Trading Down 25.3% Over Last Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $81,373.36 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Classic Profile

BXC is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Classic

