Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $13,277.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 124.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $894,231.65 and approximately $13,277.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00019938 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.45 or 0.00446220 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001165 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000642 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 95.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.