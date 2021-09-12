Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Cap of $5.67 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $5.67 million and $22.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $1.18 or 0.00002580 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.48 or 0.00288674 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.12 or 0.00146246 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.79 or 0.00184745 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005719 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000175 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000734 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.