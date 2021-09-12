Bitcoin SV (BSV) Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion and approximately $277.69 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $151.93 or 0.00339437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,758.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.23 or 0.01401367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.08 or 0.00476066 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046872 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000912 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,840,995 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

