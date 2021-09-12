Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $156.66 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and approximately $272.40 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for about $156.66 or 0.00340279 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,038.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $647.01 or 0.01405384 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.98 or 0.00497376 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 30% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00046598 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002832 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,840,483 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

