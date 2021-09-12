Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Tops $0.0009 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $26,063.48 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00078956 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.96 or 0.00126720 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.19 or 0.00180639 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,006.83 or 1.00129934 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.99 or 0.07199338 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00901329 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002992 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

