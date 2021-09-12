Bitcoinus (BITS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,475.48 and $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,250.02 or 1.00082228 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00075079 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00008825 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00075362 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007229 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000180 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006101 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

