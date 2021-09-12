BitCore (BTX) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.27 Million

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 12th. BitCore has a total market cap of $4.27 million and $424,829.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitCore has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,343.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,347.54 or 0.07382626 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $648.30 or 0.01429759 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.36 or 0.00399961 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00126985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.97 or 0.00555688 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.87 or 0.00487097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00006752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.91 or 0.00341643 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

