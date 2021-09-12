Bithao 1-Day Volume Hits $37,063.00 (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded 22.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Bithao coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bithao has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bithao has a market cap of $7.87 million and $37,063.00 worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00063910 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00163284 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002903 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00044668 BTC.

Bithao is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . Bithao’s official website is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

