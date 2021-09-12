BitTorrent (BTT) Trading Down 17.9% This Week

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 12th. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $2.70 billion and $729.24 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00084845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00015381 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010513 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00008074 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005362 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

BitTorrent Coin Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

