BitWhite Price Up 10.4% This Week (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 25.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 12th. One BitWhite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitWhite has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. BitWhite has a total market capitalization of $118,079.78 and $102,312.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00010578 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000066 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Profile

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitWhite’s official website is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

