Bitzeny Trading Down 22.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. Bitzeny has a total market cap of $271,947.29 and $98.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.85 or 0.00395680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006783 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000604 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

